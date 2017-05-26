Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : May 26, 2017
Top 3 tips to find an ad network without fraud problems
TUNE's recent "Mobile ad fraud: What 24 billion clicks on 700 ad networks reveal" report found 23.3% of ad networks have significant fraud levels -- over 20%. The researcher also shows that more than 500 of the ad networks analyzed have significant traction and traffic have less than 5% fraud. Here are TUNE's top 3 tips to find an ad network that won't defraud your business.
Step One: Focus on metrics that matter
"Front-end metrics like clicks, impressions, installs, and so on can easily be gamed. It's much harder to game back-end metrics like sales, verified sign-ups, and qualified leads," said John Koetsier, Mobile Economist, TUNE.
Step Two: Use an attribution partner
"The second step is to use an attribution partner like TUNE (shameless plug) that doesn't just check ad networks for fraud, but checks all the way down the long chain of each individual ad's lifecycle from marketer to an ad network to re-brokering exchange to another ad network to sub-publisher to the actual potential customer," said Koetsier.
Step Three: Trust the network but verify its findings
"Marketers should be able to see success on front-end metrics. They should be getting results on back-end metrics. And they should be able to examine traffic, clicks, or app installs from any ad partner all the way down to sub-publishers to verify that no malicious characters have infiltrated their ad partners," said Koetsier.
The full results from TUNE's Mobile Ad Fraud: What 24 Billion Clicks on 700 Ad Netoworks Found can be downloaded here.
Tags: advertising, advertising network, advertising trends, mobile marketing, TUNE
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Consumers want more attention from brands during and after purchase process
- Top 3 tips to find an ad network without fraud problems
- Apple Pay enables UK retailers to allow higher-value payments
- 12% of Brits have done all, or nearly all, their Christmas shopping
- Study: Memorial Day shoppers to buy in-store
- Expert: How to succeed with PaaS
- Expert: The channels more customers want for communication
- Ad Roundup: Series of releases, partnerships shake up digital
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers