BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : May 26, 2017


Top 3 tips to find an ad network without fraud problems

TUNE's recent "Mobile ad fraud: What 24 billion clicks on 700 ad networks reveal" report found 23.3% of ad networks have significant fraud levels -- over 20%. The researcher also shows that more than 500 of the ad networks analyzed have significant traction and traffic have less than 5% fraud. Here are TUNE's top 3 tips to find an ad network that won't defraud your business.

by Kristina Knight

Step One: Focus on metrics that matter

"Front-end metrics like clicks, impressions, installs, and so on can easily be gamed. It's much harder to game back-end metrics like sales, verified sign-ups, and qualified leads," said John Koetsier, Mobile Economist, TUNE.

Step Two: Use an attribution partner

"The second step is to use an attribution partner like TUNE (shameless plug) that doesn't just check ad networks for fraud, but checks all the way down the long chain of each individual ad's lifecycle from marketer to an ad network to re-brokering exchange to another ad network to sub-publisher to the actual potential customer," said Koetsier.

Step Three: Trust the network but verify its findings

"Marketers should be able to see success on front-end metrics. They should be getting results on back-end metrics. And they should be able to examine traffic, clicks, or app installs from any ad partner all the way down to sub-publishers to verify that no malicious characters have infiltrated their ad partners," said Koetsier.

The full results from TUNE's Mobile Ad Fraud: What 24 Billion Clicks on 700 Ad Netoworks Found can be downloaded here.

Tags: advertising, advertising network, advertising trends, mobile marketing, TUNE










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/top-3-tips-to-find-an-ad-network-without-fraud-problems.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.