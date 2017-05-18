Top 3 tips to a better social strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: As we near the midpoint of 2017, many businesses are preparing for the back to school and holiday seasons - how can brands better use social to engage during these seasons?

Kyle Christensen, SVP of Marketing, Invoca: Brands should be using social platform's built-in tools that help with targeting, visibility and reach to target the right audience with seasonal ads. Using Facebook Custom Audiences is a great way for marketers to personalize social ads and target people who recently purchased a certain product, people who visited your website, and other specific criteria. With data about consumer behavior and preferences, brands can provide customers with more personalized, targeted experiences.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for brands to create a better social strategy?

Kyle: Don't forget about offline conversions. It's important that you track online and offline interactions, especially since 63 percent of people complete a purchase offline after online research. And as smartphones have become the primary device for digital interaction, today's customer journey often jumps between the Facebook or Instagram app, a mobile website, and an in-store visit or a phone call. Facebook Ad Manager tools make it easy for you to track phone calls and in-store purchases and integrate online and offline engagement.

Increase visibility and reach using the social platform's built-in tools. Facebook Custom Audiences allows marketers to target people who recently purchased a certain product, people who visited your website, and other specific criteria. These insights are helpful for personalizing content through targeting and retargeting. Customers want to know you're paying attention to them and understand what they want.

Give customers options for how to connect with your brand. Include a link to your website in your profile, a one-click email subscription button, and click-to-call feature. With Instagram and Facebook's business profiles, companies can add a "call now" button to their ads, making it easy for customers to call the company. Pinterest and Instagram have "visit" or "shop now" buttons directing customers straight to the business' site.

Tags: Invoca, social marketing, social marketing strategy, social media trends