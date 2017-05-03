Tech: Adobe report names newest travel disruptors

by Helen Leggatt

Augmented and virtual reality, along with wearable technology, have been named by Adobe Digital as trends to watch out for in the travel industry. Driven, in part, by Princess Cruises' launch of Ocean Medallions earlier this year (small wearable device that provides cruisers with a digital identity), mentions of wearables for travel rose 44%.

Adobe's research found eight major hotel chains experimenting with virtual reality experiences for guests during the past six months. Expedia has been the latest travel industry player to embrace VR with its VR-enabled booking feature that allows potential guests to check out a hotel room or cruise ship cabin.

"We are always investing in research and various different pieces of technology and why we do that is... when you look at disruptive products, they tend to start slow then all of a sudden disruption hits. If you're not already thinking about it, it can be very hard to keep up," said Arthur Chapin, Expedia's senior vice president of product and design, during a press conference in Singapore.

The use of VR among travel brands is not new. As far back as 2014, UK travel operator Thomas Cook introduced virtual reality headsets in a concept store to enable travelers to immerse themselves in a holiday experience.

