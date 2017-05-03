BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : May 03, 2017


Tech: Adobe report names newest travel disruptors

Adobe Digital's recent report highlights the most recent travel industry disruptors and travelers' eagerness to embrace the new trends.

by Helen Leggatt

Augmented and virtual reality, along with wearable technology, have been named by Adobe Digital as trends to watch out for in the travel industry. Driven, in part, by Princess Cruises' launch of Ocean Medallions earlier this year (small wearable device that provides cruisers with a digital identity), mentions of wearables for travel rose 44%.

Adobe's research found eight major hotel chains experimenting with virtual reality experiences for guests during the past six months. Expedia has been the latest travel industry player to embrace VR with its VR-enabled booking feature that allows potential guests to check out a hotel room or cruise ship cabin.

"We are always investing in research and various different pieces of technology and why we do that is... when you look at disruptive products, they tend to start slow then all of a sudden disruption hits. If you're not already thinking about it, it can be very hard to keep up," said Arthur Chapin, Expedia's senior vice president of product and design, during a press conference in Singapore.

The use of VR among travel brands is not new. As far back as 2014, UK travel operator Thomas Cook introduced virtual reality headsets in a concept store to enable travelers to immerse themselves in a holiday experience.

Tags: artificial reality, technology, travel industry, trends, virtual reality, wearables










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/tech-adobe-report-names-newest-travel-disruptors.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.