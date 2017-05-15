Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : May 15, 2017
Survey: Mompreneurs are sacrificing sleep, not family time
When it comes to their work, 'mompreneurs' - moms who own their own businesses - are focused on two things: their careers and families. That's the word from new data out from 99Designs; they surveyed more than 1,000 working moms and found that while most will sacrifice sleep and even working out, they won't sacrifice time with their families. Not even for their business.
Nearly three-quarters of 'mompreneurs' work a 'second shift' of their job, and most (88%) say they have sacrificed hobbies because of their home and work responsibilities.
As to when women are starting their own businesses, 57% didn't start their business until after age 40, and 80% started their business after they had kids.
"Female-owned businesses account for 30 percent of privately held companies in the US, and these companies are expected to create more than 50 million new jobs nationwide by 2018. A growing number of these startups have a mom at the helm, and we wanted to take a closer look at just who these hard-working mom entrepreneurs are and how they do what they do," explains 99designs Chief Marketing Officer Pamela Webber. "Overall, what we see is that the picture of the long-suffering working mom stereotype doesn't necessarily apply across the board. While a good proportion of women sometimes feeling guilt, it's interesting to see that neither sleep nor family time seem to be getting sacrificed for their entrepreneurial pursuit. It could be that entrepreneurship is actually much better for working moms than traditional corporate jobs because of the greater flexibility. We'll have to look at that comparison in the future."
Other interesting findings from the 99Designs report include:
• 67% of moms sacrifice work out time for their business, 64% sacrifice time with friends
• 44% of mompreneurs say they feel guilty about the time spent working
• 69% say the flexibility of being a mompreneur is a huge plus for them
Only about 20% of mompreneurs have funding for their businesses before starting up; instead, most self-fund their businesses.
Tags: 99designs, ecommerce, female entrepreneurs, mompreneur, working mom
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Mobile click-thru key to video
- Email subscribers up 30%
- App Annie: Time spent in apps rose 25% YoY
- Top trends to watch in social
- Click-and-collect drives growth in online grocery shopping
- Live web chat popular customer service channel among British shoppers
- Social media brand personalities need careful crafting
- Study: More brands #trademarking
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers