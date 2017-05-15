Survey: Mompreneurs are sacrificing sleep, not family time

by Kristina Knight

Nearly three-quarters of 'mompreneurs' work a 'second shift' of their job, and most (88%) say they have sacrificed hobbies because of their home and work responsibilities.

As to when women are starting their own businesses, 57% didn't start their business until after age 40, and 80% started their business after they had kids.

"Female-owned businesses account for 30 percent of privately held companies in the US, and these companies are expected to create more than 50 million new jobs nationwide by 2018. A growing number of these startups have a mom at the helm, and we wanted to take a closer look at just who these hard-working mom entrepreneurs are and how they do what they do," explains 99designs Chief Marketing Officer Pamela Webber. "Overall, what we see is that the picture of the long-suffering working mom stereotype doesn't necessarily apply across the board. While a good proportion of women sometimes feeling guilt, it's interesting to see that neither sleep nor family time seem to be getting sacrificed for their entrepreneurial pursuit. It could be that entrepreneurship is actually much better for working moms than traditional corporate jobs because of the greater flexibility. We'll have to look at that comparison in the future."

Other interesting findings from the 99Designs report include:

• 67% of moms sacrifice work out time for their business, 64% sacrifice time with friends

• 44% of mompreneurs say they feel guilty about the time spent working

• 69% say the flexibility of being a mompreneur is a huge plus for them

Only about 20% of mompreneurs have funding for their businesses before starting up; instead, most self-fund their businesses.

