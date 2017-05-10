Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : May 10, 2017
Study: Social key for video distribution
Social media has shifted into the top ranking for video distribution. That's a key takeaway from Trusted Media Brands, Inc's new study Social Cracks the Digital Video Code. Researchers found that 68% of marketers now believe social media is the 'most important' piece for digital video campaigns.
That is up more than 10% over the 2016 study. Social received the highest rankings for engagement (59%), ROI (39%), and customer service (38%).
Meanwhile, video platforms ranked highest for measurement and reporting features.
"Following our previous digital video survey conducted last June, we accurately predicted social platforms would continue to exceed video platforms as the preferred partner for decision-makers," said Rich Sutton, chief revenue officer of Trusted Media Brands, Inc. "At Trusted Media Brands, we embrace this shift by consistently adapting to what our consumers want. Ultimately, what consumers want, is exactly what advertisers want as well."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 28% of budgets are earmarked for video
• 58% of those look to short-form content
• 28% look to premium video
• 36% say measurement/reporting is a top priority for pre-roll campaigns
• 34% say engagement is a top priority
• 33% say viewability is a top priority
Researchers polled more than 300 decision makers from the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel in April to come to their results.
Tags: advertising video content, social marketing, social video, Trusted Media Brands Inc, video advertising
Study: Social key for video distribution
