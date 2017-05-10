BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : May 10, 2017


Study: Social key for video distribution

Social media has shifted into the top ranking for video distribution. That's a key takeaway from Trusted Media Brands, Inc's new study Social Cracks the Digital Video Code. Researchers found that 68% of marketers now believe social media is the 'most important' piece for digital video campaigns.

by Kristina Knight

That is up more than 10% over the 2016 study. Social received the highest rankings for engagement (59%), ROI (39%), and customer service (38%).

Meanwhile, video platforms ranked highest for measurement and reporting features.

"Following our previous digital video survey conducted last June, we accurately predicted social platforms would continue to exceed video platforms as the preferred partner for decision-makers," said Rich Sutton, chief revenue officer of Trusted Media Brands, Inc. "At Trusted Media Brands, we embrace this shift by consistently adapting to what our consumers want. Ultimately, what consumers want, is exactly what advertisers want as well."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 28% of budgets are earmarked for video
• 58% of those look to short-form content
• 28% look to premium video
• 36% say measurement/reporting is a top priority for pre-roll campaigns
• 34% say engagement is a top priority
• 33% say viewability is a top priority

Researchers polled more than 300 decision makers from the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel in April to come to their results.

Tags: advertising video content, social marketing, social video, Trusted Media Brands Inc, video advertising










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/study-social-key-for-video-distribution.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.