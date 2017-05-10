Study: Social key for video distribution

by Kristina Knight

That is up more than 10% over the 2016 study. Social received the highest rankings for engagement (59%), ROI (39%), and customer service (38%).

Meanwhile, video platforms ranked highest for measurement and reporting features.

"Following our previous digital video survey conducted last June, we accurately predicted social platforms would continue to exceed video platforms as the preferred partner for decision-makers," said Rich Sutton, chief revenue officer of Trusted Media Brands, Inc. "At Trusted Media Brands, we embrace this shift by consistently adapting to what our consumers want. Ultimately, what consumers want, is exactly what advertisers want as well."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 28% of budgets are earmarked for video

• 58% of those look to short-form content

• 28% look to premium video

• 36% say measurement/reporting is a top priority for pre-roll campaigns

• 34% say engagement is a top priority

• 33% say viewability is a top priority

Researchers polled more than 300 decision makers from the Advertiser Perceptions Omnibus Panel in April to come to their results.

