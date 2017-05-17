Study: Relevant recommendations key to conversion

by Kristina Knight

Jetlore research shows most (70%) of shoppers will abandon a shopping cart or ecommerce session if they're served product recommendations that aren't relevant to them. Jetlore's data also shows that most shoppers (62%) prefer ecommerce 'at least half the time', and that they're the most likely to make additional purchases if shown relevant add-ons.

"When asked why they prefer to shop online versus in-store, respondents chose convenience and selection as top reasons for buying online, with over 50% of shoppers enjoying the larger inventory of products available online and over 64% enjoying the convenience of buying anytime from anywhere," write the authors of the report.

Other interesting findings from the Jetlore data include:

• 50% of ecommerce shoppers like the 'larger inventory' offered online

• 64% like the ability to buy anything from anywhere

• 86% say digital merchants not remembering their information 'is a deal breaker'

"Most shoppers have a favorite store - their 'go to' - and are loyal to those stores because they consistently provide the full shopping experience - products, prices, and service. If one or more of those elements are missing during the shopping session, the experience degrades and the shopper is at risk of abandoning their go-to online store for a new one," was written in the report.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce relevance, ecommerce targeting, ecommerce trends, Jetlore