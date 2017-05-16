BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : May 16, 2017


Study: Mobile click-thru key to video

New data out from Innovid outlines just what consumers are engaging with in the video space. One key element: mobile click-thru interactive video. Researchers found this format gives a 57% lift over even desktop numbers.

by Kristina Knight

Innovid has released the 2017 Global Video Benchmarks study; the study is set up to give marketers more actionable intelligence on video formats and consumer engagement. Researchers analyzed billions of video impressions to come to the results.

Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid said, "Our comprehensive video benchmarking study serves to establish industry standards for video marketing performance. Our mission is to help brands maximize their video investments through access to media-agnostic, open measurement, and innovative, advanced video advertising solutions."

Some key takeaways include:

• Total user activity for custom interactive video campaigns showed a 561% lift over pre-roll
• Custom interactive video also showed 41 additional 'time earned' seconds
• Connected TVs have the highest completion rates for custom interactive video, 73% higher than mobile

"Media buyers have long pushed for accuracy and transparency in digital ad measurement, but recent issues over video ad metrics and brand safety have given new urgency to their concerns," said Paul Verna, principal video analyst, eMarketer. "As video ad spending continues to grow across connected devices, and across content platforms that offer limited visibility into key performance metrics, third-party measurement and objectivity are is more important than ever."

Tags: advertising, Innovid, video ad content, video ad trends, video advertising










No Comments

