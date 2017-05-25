BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Research : May 25, 2017


Study: Memorial Day shoppers to buy in-store

While only about one-quarter of consumers say they'll be shopping Memorial Day sales this year, of those who are shopping, most (76%) say they'll be shopping in stores rather than online. That's the word from new ChargeItSpot data, which indicates 36% of shoppers will be hitting the deal aisles this weekend.

by Kristina Knight

As to where shoppers will be looking for deals, mobile couponing apps, social media, and online deal sites lead the way, according to the "2017 Memorial Day Sales Report."

"Memorial Day is seen as the kickoff to the summer shopping season," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "It is a bit surprising that, according to our data, more than half of respondents won't be taking advantage of Memorial Day sales. The data could be attributed to shopper fatigue from the volume of sales happening all at once in the early summer months, including Mother's Day in May and Father's Day in mid-June."

And, of those using digital means to find deals, many will still be shopping in-store. Researchers found that just over 25% of in-store shoppers will be using mobile couponing apps or social media to find the best deals.

"Shoppers who research sales online and then make their purchases in-store are a great example of how technology and brick-and-mortar complement each other," said Baldasare.

Tags: ChargeItSpot, ecommerce, Memorial Day shopping trends, retail trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/study-memorial-day-shoppers-to-buy-in-store.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.