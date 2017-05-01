Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 01, 2017
Study: Jewelry, food baskets key for Mom's
The old stand-bys continue to be favorites for Mother's Day. That, according to new data from Criteo; researchers found that jewelry and food baskets continue to top the lists of gifts from dads and kids.
How can merchants take advantage of these trends? First, according to Criteo, make fine-tuning tweaks to product descriptions - using product-specific keywords and making complimentary product placements like including chocolates and flowers.
Criteo's experts also suggest that instead of using all of the Mother's Day ad budget early, smart merchants should hold back a bit of the spend for those who shop at the last minute. While using those last minute ad dollars, merchants would be smart to include same day delivery when applicable.
"According to the National Retail Federation, an average of $172.22 was spent on every mother for Mother's Day in 2016, and one-third of that was in online sales," said John Roswech, Executive Vice President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "Retailers and brands that are armed with Criteo's knowledge and expertise will be best prepared to capitalize on our love for the most important person in our lives and win Mother's Day sales."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Jewelry sales have increased 44% leading up to Mother's Day
• Food basket sales have increased 102% leading up to Mother's Day
The full Criteo study can be found here.
Tags: advertising, Criteo, ecommerce, Mother's Day shopping, Mother's Day shopping tips, Mother's day shopping trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research finds value in keyword-relevant domain name extensions
- Report: More people hitting digital news, media
- Study: Jewelry, food baskets key for Mom's
- Expert: Summer maintenance to prep for Black Friday
- Consumers drawn to online retailers' brick-and-mortar stores by in-store tech
- YouTube, on desktop, is the place for game industry advertisers
- What Twitter's roll-out of Periscope ads means for digital brands
- Ad Roundup: Tools to connect shoppers
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers