May 01, 2017


Study: Jewelry, food baskets key for Mom's

The old stand-bys continue to be favorites for Mother's Day. That, according to new data from Criteo; researchers found that jewelry and food baskets continue to top the lists of gifts from dads and kids.

by Kristina Knight

How can merchants take advantage of these trends? First, according to Criteo, make fine-tuning tweaks to product descriptions - using product-specific keywords and making complimentary product placements like including chocolates and flowers.

Criteo's experts also suggest that instead of using all of the Mother's Day ad budget early, smart merchants should hold back a bit of the spend for those who shop at the last minute. While using those last minute ad dollars, merchants would be smart to include same day delivery when applicable.

"According to the National Retail Federation, an average of $172.22 was spent on every mother for Mother's Day in 2016, and one-third of that was in online sales," said John Roswech, Executive Vice President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "Retailers and brands that are armed with Criteo's knowledge and expertise will be best prepared to capitalize on our love for the most important person in our lives and win Mother's Day sales."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Jewelry sales have increased 44% leading up to Mother's Day
• Food basket sales have increased 102% leading up to Mother's Day

The full Criteo study can be found here.

Tags: advertising, Criteo, ecommerce, Mother's Day shopping, Mother's Day shopping tips, Mother's day shopping trends










