Study finds a premature scaling a startup killer

by Kristina Knight

Some notable failures to the profitability/scaling quandry are Groupon, Blockbuster, and Kodak.

"We set out to understand which companies scaled in a way that was sustainable, and which companies had difficulty after scaling quickly," said Kyle Olsen, Digital Third Coast; Olsen was the team lead on the research collaboration with AlligatorTek. "Growth isn't always a positive indicator in business - and learning from the companies that have struggled to scale can be just as informative as learning from those that flourished. One interesting takeaway for me after conducting the research is that you can't force success, you have to earn it, as Pets.com learned the hard way."

What are some businesses that scaled correctly? The yogurt brand Chobani is one. Researchers found that although Chobani did scale quickly, the company stuck with one very successful product in a limited geographic area until they could assume that results would be similar in a nationwide release. Because of the popularity, as well as the lack of competition in that particular space, Chobani scaled from $2 million/year to more than $1 billion/year in a little over seven years.

Another scale-success story is Slack, the cloud-based collaboration tool, whose valuation rose from $1.3 billion to $3.8 billion in about three years. Much of their success relied upon the global popularity of their app.

The full analysis can be found here.

Tags: AlligatorTek, Digital Third Coast, SMB startup trends, startup risks, startup scalability