BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : May 15, 2017


Social media brand personalities need careful crafting

Craft your brand's social personality and content with your audience in mind, warns new research from Sprout Social in which it is revealed that some personality traits crafted by brands turn off consumers.

by Helen Leggatt

Social media is the ideal space in which to showcase a brand's personality. However, Social Sprout's data shows that not all consumers are impressed by sass and snarkiness. Just one third of consumers say that a snarky brand personality appeals and 88% are annoyed when brands make fun of Followers. Two-thirds dislike brands making fun of competitors and seven in 10 dislike brands participating in political conversations on social.

However, consumers find brands whose personality traits are "helpful and friendly" appealing and, while humor may generate a few laughs from Followers, just 36% say such a trait would make them more likely to purchase from that brand.

sprout.png

"With all the praise and media attention given to daring social brands, it can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon," said Scott Brandt, CMO of Sprout Social. "However, developing a brand personality needs to be a thoughtful and tailored process that starts with truly understanding who your audience is and what they're looking for. When a majority of your consumers would rather see you be helpful than funny, craft your content accordingly."

Tags: brand marketing, content, social marketing, social media










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/social-media-brand-personalities-need-careful-crafting.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.