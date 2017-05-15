Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : May 15, 2017
Social media brand personalities need careful crafting
Craft your brand's social personality and content with your audience in mind, warns new research from Sprout Social in which it is revealed that some personality traits crafted by brands turn off consumers.
Social media is the ideal space in which to showcase a brand's personality. However, Social Sprout's data shows that not all consumers are impressed by sass and snarkiness. Just one third of consumers say that a snarky brand personality appeals and 88% are annoyed when brands make fun of Followers. Two-thirds dislike brands making fun of competitors and seven in 10 dislike brands participating in political conversations on social.
However, consumers find brands whose personality traits are "helpful and friendly" appealing and, while humor may generate a few laughs from Followers, just 36% say such a trait would make them more likely to purchase from that brand.
"With all the praise and media attention given to daring social brands, it can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon," said Scott Brandt, CMO of Sprout Social. "However, developing a brand personality needs to be a thoughtful and tailored process that starts with truly understanding who your audience is and what they're looking for. When a majority of your consumers would rather see you be helpful than funny, craft your content accordingly."
- Study: More brands #trademarking
