BizReport : Ecommerce : May 24, 2017


Shoppers want more connected shopping mall experience

Consumers are demanding more from shopping centers that move them seamlessly across channels, including a single loyalty program and a central click-and-collect pickup hub.

by Helen Leggatt

Four in ten consumers in the UK report spending between one and three hours browsing or buying when visiting a shopping center or mall and half spend an hour or more having something to eat or drink.

However, consumers under 35 want more from their offline shopping experience to make it more convenient and seamless with other channels.

New research from Omnico found that, of the 1,000 consumers in the UK, 51% of those under the age of 35 want a mall or shopping center to provide them with a single loyalty program that covers all aspects of the venue such as leisure, dining and retail.

Fifty-six percent said they want a central location where they can pick up click-and-collect purchases, rather than visit individual stores. While a convenient facility for shoppers, shopping centers or malls that offer this service risk preventing stores from benefiting from the extra in-store revenue click-and-collect customers are often reported to generate.

"Changing consumer expectations dictate that retail, hospitality, entertainment and leisure come together in one connected experience," said Mel Taylor, CEO, Omnico. "Consumers, especially the rising generation of younger shoppers who have grown up in the digital world, want to move between experiences without hitch or hassle, no matter what they are doing. They don't want to be held up when they buy something and they don't want to be juggling loyalty schemes to get the most out of where they are. It all has to be seamless and connected."

