BizReport : Advertising : May 24, 2017


Reports: Video key, shoppers want better targeting

Two new reports in the digital space finds video key to getting shoppers to sites, but once on-site, shoppers aren't feeling as if the content is relevant to them.

by Kristina Knight

First, YuMe's new report found that while a single customer exposure to a video ad can push them to visit a site, multiple exposures are key to increasing overall brand awareness, purchase intent, and favorability metrics.

""As advertisers look to reach a maximum return on investment for their digital online video spend, this study helps to identify the ad frequency and ad length 'sweet spots' to drive purchase intent and brand favorability based on normative insights," says Mike O'Donnell, Senior Vice President North American Sales, YuMe. "Every dollar counts when budgeting for digital advertising. By understanding the optimal ad frequency that often leads to greater results, marketers can ensure they're reaching the minimum number of exposures, rather than the maximum, to get the highest return on their investment."

The full YuMe results can be found here.

Meanwhile, new BlueVenn data indicates most consumers (58%) feel brands aren't targeting their interests correctly. According to the new Data Deadlock report, 46% of UK shoppers want retailers to reorganize products and recommendations based on their past visits. Researchers also found that merchants don't believe they have the right tools to properly target, with 87% saying proper targeting 'is impossible' without the right tools.

"Even though marketers have heavily invested in many technologies, our findings show there are clearly still issues with using data effectively. In their drive to add new functionalities, many MarTech vendors have largely ignored the underlying data, leaving data management to others," said Anthony Botibol, Marketing Director, BlueVenn. "With such a variety of big data available, marketers have the opportunity to learn as much as they can about their customers from all different data collections from online source. The tools are available to collate this data, analyse it and help produce targeted campaigns to give an end result of a more enjoyable customer experience."

The full BlueVenn report can be found here.

