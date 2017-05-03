Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 03, 2017
Reports: Ecommerce key for Mother's Day shoppers
This Mother's Day, look for about one-third to sales to come via digital channels. That's the word from the National Retail Federation, which is forecasting that overall sales for Mother's Day will surpass the $20 billion threshold.
The key to converting those shoppers - no delays. Researchers with Akamai found that delays as low as 100 milliseconds can impact conversion rates by up to 7%, and that at 2 seconds, delays can push bounce rates by more than 100%.
"Mother's Day is the third largest shopping day of the year and probably the most critical to those both buying and receiving gifts," said Jason Miller, Chief Strategist of Commerce at Akamai. "As the data in our State of Online Retail Performance report clearly demonstrates, e-commerce sales can be dramatically impacted by site performance challenges. Shoppers are impatient--as our data indicates, website performance is critical to completing online transactions."
As to what Mom's want this year, the old favorites remain favorites. According to new data from Ebates about 20% of moms are hoping gift cards while about 15% cited jewelry as a favorite gift. Only 13% of mothers surveyed said they wanted flowers, but nearly one-third of men said they would give flowers this year.
Meanwhile, 26% said they 'don't plan' gifts for Mother's Day and instead pick something up about a week ahead of time.
"Each mom is different, and finding the right gift to fit her personality, wants and needs--while saying 'thank you for everything'--can be difficult," said Kevin H. Johnson, Ebates CEO. "Whether you hit the nail on the head and get mom a gift card or go with the tried-and-true classic gift of flowers, Ebates can help you save money on every Mother's Day purchase--even a spa day or a date night."
Tags: Akamai, Ebates, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Mother's Day trends
