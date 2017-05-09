BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Report reveals importance of mobile for in-store purchase decisions

New research from Yieldbot and Kantar Retail suggests that mobile may play a more significant role in influencing purchase decision that previously thought.

by Helen Leggatt

Brand awareness company Yieldbot teamed up with Kantar Media to investigate mobile's role in purchase decision-making. Their survey of just over 1,200 consumers found many go out shopping without a specific product in mind.

Instead, 19% decide on a product while in-store, 15% had more than a single product in mind to decide in-store, and 3% are sure of a product purchase only to change their minds later.

However, a third of consumers said they were open to outside influences during the buying process. Unsurprisingly, mobile is the device of choice for Millennials seeking product information (52%), of which 48% said mobile video ads are the most helpful in making purchasing decisions.

Highlighting mobile's key role in shopping in-store, the Yieldbot/Kantar Media survey found that 50% of people who walk into a store without their phone will walk right back out the door.

Tags: advertising, in-store, marketing, mobile, research, shopping










