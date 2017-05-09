Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 09, 2017
Report reveals importance of mobile for in-store purchase decisions
New research from Yieldbot and Kantar Retail suggests that mobile may play a more significant role in influencing purchase decision that previously thought.
Brand awareness company Yieldbot teamed up with Kantar Media to investigate mobile's role in purchase decision-making. Their survey of just over 1,200 consumers found many go out shopping without a specific product in mind.
Instead, 19% decide on a product while in-store, 15% had more than a single product in mind to decide in-store, and 3% are sure of a product purchase only to change their minds later.
However, a third of consumers said they were open to outside influences during the buying process. Unsurprisingly, mobile is the device of choice for Millennials seeking product information (52%), of which 48% said mobile video ads are the most helpful in making purchasing decisions.
Highlighting mobile's key role in shopping in-store, the Yieldbot/Kantar Media survey found that 50% of people who walk into a store without their phone will walk right back out the door.
Tags: advertising, in-store, marketing, mobile, research, shopping
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Solutions to simplify business
- Research reveals significant demand for augmented-reality changing rooms
- 86% of US, UK marketers believe data, data, and more data key to success
- Study: Brands want more data collection now
- Brands: How to use AI to increase customer loyalty
- Time spent watching eSport rose 19% in 2016
- Research gives insight into consumers' emotional bonds with brands
- Direct mail not dying out in the wake of digital
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers