BizReport : Advertising : May 05, 2017


Report predicts significant rise in audience ID ad spend

Ad spend on audience IDs is set to triple in the next few years, according to new data released by Yahoo and Enders Analysis.

by Helen Leggatt

Audience IDs are online identity profiles that combine data from identifiers such as loyalty programmes, in-app trackers and payment technologies to give a single view of a single consumer across multiple channels and devices.

Audience ID matching will be used in more than half (58%) of total UK digital ad spend by 2020, according to Yahoo/Enders Analysis research. Last year, just 28% of ad spend used audience IDs.

The report, 'People, not devices: audience buying in a cross-device world', forecasts ad spend based on audience IDs will triple by 2020 reaching £6.7billion (US$8.7billion), despite a slow-down due to the GDPR regulations being introduced next May.

Most of the growth will come from mobile display and mobile search, says the report.

Nigel Clarkson, managing director at Yahoo, UK, believes that "in a world where the number of connected devices per person is increasing at pace, cross-device campaigns should be the norm".

"Yahoo is already enabling these kinds of campaign, with datasets across search, email and social that allow us to accurately match 89% of users across devices," said Clarkson. "This level of insight benefits consumers as well as brands and advertisers as it helps get the right message in front of the right audience, making it a win for all."

Tags: advertising, audience ID, tracking, trends










No Comments

