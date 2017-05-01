Report: More people hitting digital news, media

by Kristina Knight

The top five news sites were CNN (13% share), the Huffington Post (9% share), the New York Times (8.9% share), Fox News (8.6% share), and the Washington Post (7.4% share).

"Americans spent an average 5:56 minutes per session on News & Media sites in 2016, although times varied by publication. Out of the top 20 publishers, visit time ranged from 13:09 minutes per session for Drudge Report to 3:23 for Forbes," was written in the Hitwise report.

Looking at audience size, that has also seen a significant increase - the New York Times has increased it's audience by about 10%, while the Washington Post has increased it's audience by about 14%. Conservative news hub Breitbart has seen its audience increase by more than 20%.

"Online news readers tend to cross party lines more than offline audiences. For example, people who associate with liberal politics are not likely to purchase The Weekly Standard or watch Fox News, but might still read online news from a range of right and left sources. This audience cross-over appears to have intensified since the inauguration. Key political events, particularly the election and public discourse surrounding Donald Trump, have lifted news consumption across the political spectrum. Comparing the two months before and two months after Trump's inauguration, we see an increase in audience size across the top 10 news publications (except for The BBC and The Drudge Report, which dipped slightly)," write the researchers.

