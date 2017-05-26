Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : May 26, 2017
Report: Half of consumers say they get too much email
While email remains at the top of the heap where branded communications are concerned, there is a growing fatigue among recipients. According to new Campaigner data nearly half (49%) of consumers surveyed say they receive too many emails from businesses and merchants.
Researchers also found that nearly one-third (29%) would like to hear from a brand once per month or less. Still, 75% of online shoppers say they're 'somewhat likely' to open branded messages and about half (44%) say email is their preferred communication method for brands.
"The findings signal that in this day and age, consumers both expect and appreciate email messages from their favorite brands," says EJ McGowan, General Manager, Campaigner. "However, savvy marketers must do their due diligence to research and determine what cadence of email is most effective for their audience. Acting on these insights will ensure that campaigns are successful from the perspective of both sender and recipient."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 22% of Millennials are 'very likely' to open branded emails, 47% prefer social media
• Traditionalists and Baby Boomers prefer to interact with brands in-store (73% and 67%)
• 24% of all demos 'prefer' social media as a way to communicate with brands
• 54% of those using social media to connect prefer Facebook
• Fewer than 10% use Twitter or Snapchat, 18% use Instagram or Pinterest
The full study results can be found here.
