BizReport : Ecommerce : May 05, 2017
Privacy, data breach concerns hold back full potential of retail apps
Retailers need to work harder to convince consumers that data they provide within retail apps is safe, according to new research from Apadmi.
Apadmi's retail app research found that 34% of the 2,000 consumers in the UK they surveyed had downloaded more retail apps in the past 12 months than in the 12 months before. A quarter of Millennials said they prefer to shop via retail apps and 18% want to see more investment in retail apps.
More than half believe shopping via a retail app is quicker than shopping in-store, 42% think app shopping provides a greater product choice and 14% believe online shopping via an app provides a more personal and tailored shopping experience.
Apadmi's survey highlights that the issue that concerns the most (74%) is the security of their personal information. Consumers also want to be informed of how their data would be used once provided via an app and a third (34%) are not comfortable with retailers storing their personal data if they did not know what it would be used for.
"Consumers are more willing to shop via a retail app than ever before, but retailers need to do more to reassure them that their personal information will be safe and won't be used for anything other than notifying them of deals and offers, or improving their shopping experience," said Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi. "It remains clear that until retailers can convince consumers that their information and data will be secure, mobile shopping apps will fail to reach their full potential."
Tags: mobile apps, privacy, retail, security, trends
