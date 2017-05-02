BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : May 02, 2017


Pre-roll dominant video ad format across Europe

Eight out of ten advertisers have increased their use of pre-roll ads on mobile during the last twelve months, according to IAB Europe's inaugural Video Ad Formats survey.

by Helen Leggatt

IAB Europe's research, based on a survey of 700 or so advertisers, publishers and agencies across 31 marketers, found that 80% had increased their use of pre-roll ads on mobile devices in the past year.

While desktop continues to be the dominant device for video advertising among European advertisers, many are looking to extend campaigns across other devices. To this end, out-stream formats was one of the three dominant ad formats in use by European advertisers, as well as in-stream pre-roll and videos with a length of 30 seconds.

iabeurope.png

However, Mark Melling, director of video, EMEA at AOL warns that shorter ads perform better at driving affinity and purchase intent. While it is easier for advertisers to re-use TV-length ads online or on mobile, and ads of 30-seconds length drive highest recall, Melling advises that shorter (15-second) ads drive the highest affinity and purchase intent.

"This means that if completion rates are advertisers' KPI then the shorter the length of the video the higher the completion rate," added Melling.

Tags: advertising, mobile marketing, online video, research, video ads










