BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : May 08, 2017


PINs and passwords make way for biometrics on mobile

A new report by ABI Research into the biometric technologies market predicts that, by 2022, nearly all smartphones will feature fingerprint sensors and Juniper Research forecasts that the number of mobile payments authenticated by biometrics will rise significantly this year.

by Helen Leggatt

A recent survey by Gigya of 4,000 consumers from the US and UK found that more than half (52%) prefer alternative authentication methods to the workaday password. Most (80%) believe that biometric authentication is far more secure than traditional methods such as username and password combinations.

PIN numbers and passwords could be a thing of the past for unlocking a mobile device within five years, according to a new report from ABI Research. The latest biometric technologies marketing data report forecasts that fingerprint sensors in smartphones will reach a 95% penetration rate of shipments by 2022.

ABI Research suggests that the mainstream use of fingerprint recognition on mobile devices will spur on development of newer biometric technologies, including eye recognition, particularly for use in identification and payment applications within banking and governmental markets.

"While enterprise markets aggressively adopt vein recognition technologies in physical access control applications, eye recognition technologies will soon be one of the most secure modalities for consumer electronics authentication and secure mobile payments," says Dimitrios Pavlakis, Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

Meanwhile, a new study by Juniper Research has found that the number of mobile payments authenticated by biometrics will rise to nearly 2 billion this year, up from just over 600 million in 2016.

Tags: biometrics, security, technology, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/pins-and-passwords-make-way-for-biometrics-on-mobile.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.