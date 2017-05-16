Number of self-reported data breaches in the UK rises

by Helen Leggatt

All organizations will have a legal duty to notify data protection authorities of certain data breaches they experience once the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect next May. In the meantime, organizations in the UK can self-report data breaches.

Recent figures released by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) reveal a 31.5% increase in the number of data breach cases reported in 2016/17. A total of 2,565 cases were reported (up from 1,950 the previous year), of which the ICO sought to impose a civil monetary fine for just 17.

The ICO's figures also reveal that the number of data protection concerns raised by members of the public rose to 18,354 in 2016/17, up from 16,388 the previous year. The majority of those concerns related to individuals' rights to access their personal data held by organizations (42%), while 17% concerned the disclosure of data.

"We have advised and educated organisations to help them work within the law and we have taken action when they've fallen short of the mark. People will continue to be at the heart of what we do as we look to the future," said Simon Entwisle, deputy information commissioner. "The new General Data Protection Regulation will give people greater control over their own data and we are working closely with organisations to help them understand their obligations and be ready for the new rules."

Tags: data breach, data protection, privacy