BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : May 18, 2017


Number of consumers experiencing delivery issues rises

Fulfillment and last-mile issues continue to plague retailers as consumers become increasingly intolerant of bad service, according to the latest JDA/Centiro Customer Pulse Report.

by Helen Leggatt

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK would switch to an alternative retailer following a poor ordering and delivery experience. And, according to the JDA/Centiro data, the number of UK consumers experiencing problems is rising.

In 2015, the number of people claiming to have experienced issues with fulfillment and delivery was 47%, rising to 53% last year. This year, another rise - to 56%. Late delivery was the issue most faced (42%) followed by 37% claiming to have missed a delivery despite being home, 25% failed to receive a delivery at all and 24% received damaged goods.

Today's shoppers expect retailers to offer a high-level of service across all channels - those retailers that fail to keep up with demand put themselves in serious danger of being left behind," said Jason Shorrock, vice president, retail strategy EMEA at JDA.

One bright spot in the report is that retailers are improving the click and collect experience. The number of adults that reported an issue with this delivery service fell this year to 43% from 45% in 2016 and 47% in 2015.

Tags: delivery, ecommerce, fulfillment, logistics, retail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/number-of-consumers-experiencing-delivery-issues-rises.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.