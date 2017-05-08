Mobile ad spend growth behind declining ad viewability levels

by Helen Leggatt

Around £750million (US$973million) is wasted each year on ads that are not viewable, according to Meetrics' quarterly benchmark report. The proportion of banner ads that met minimum viewability guidelines in the UK dropped from 49% to 47% in the first quarter of this year - the lowest for nine months.

Elsewhere in Europe similar declines in viewability can be seen, albeit most maintain higher viewability levels than the UK. Germany hit an all-time low of 55% viewability in Q1 2017, while Austria dropped 1% to 67%. France rose 3% to 60%.

According to Anant Joshi, commercial director UK & Ireland at Meetrics, the decline in viewability can be partly explained by mobile accounting for more than half of display ad spend and the increasing amount of time spent in-app.

"Obviously, the smaller screen size can mean more page scrolling and, thus, more chance of ads being missed lower down a page, plus slower network connection speeds can cause ad loading delays," says Joshi. "There's also the legacy issue of desktop ads served on mobile which don't format properly, despite the use of responsive design."

Tags: advertising viewability, Europe, mobile