Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : May 08, 2017
Mobile ad spend growth behind declining ad viewability levels
The growth in mobile advertising spend is contributing to a decline in ad viewability levels in the UK, according to new research from ad verification firm, Meetrics.
Around £750million (US$973million) is wasted each year on ads that are not viewable, according to Meetrics' quarterly benchmark report. The proportion of banner ads that met minimum viewability guidelines in the UK dropped from 49% to 47% in the first quarter of this year - the lowest for nine months.
Elsewhere in Europe similar declines in viewability can be seen, albeit most maintain higher viewability levels than the UK. Germany hit an all-time low of 55% viewability in Q1 2017, while Austria dropped 1% to 67%. France rose 3% to 60%.
According to Anant Joshi, commercial director UK & Ireland at Meetrics, the decline in viewability can be partly explained by mobile accounting for more than half of display ad spend and the increasing amount of time spent in-app.
"Obviously, the smaller screen size can mean more page scrolling and, thus, more chance of ads being missed lower down a page, plus slower network connection speeds can cause ad loading delays," says Joshi. "There's also the legacy issue of desktop ads served on mobile which don't format properly, despite the use of responsive design."
Tags: advertising viewability, Europe, mobile
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Mobile ad spend growth behind declining ad viewability levels
- PINs and passwords make way for biometrics on mobile
- 83% of advertisers plan increase in digital video ad spend
- Merchants: What you need to know now about Amazon Cash
- Expert: What the new SMB cybersecurity bill means
- Non-profit sees substantial growth through email
- Expert: Why people click phishing emails - and how to stop it
- Expert: The dark side of AI for brands
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers