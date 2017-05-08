BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : May 08, 2017


Mobile ad spend growth behind declining ad viewability levels

The growth in mobile advertising spend is contributing to a decline in ad viewability levels in the UK, according to new research from ad verification firm, Meetrics.

by Helen Leggatt

Around £750million (US$973million) is wasted each year on ads that are not viewable, according to Meetrics' quarterly benchmark report. The proportion of banner ads that met minimum viewability guidelines in the UK dropped from 49% to 47% in the first quarter of this year - the lowest for nine months.

viewability.png

Elsewhere in Europe similar declines in viewability can be seen, albeit most maintain higher viewability levels than the UK. Germany hit an all-time low of 55% viewability in Q1 2017, while Austria dropped 1% to 67%. France rose 3% to 60%.

According to Anant Joshi, commercial director UK & Ireland at Meetrics, the decline in viewability can be partly explained by mobile accounting for more than half of display ad spend and the increasing amount of time spent in-app.

"Obviously, the smaller screen size can mean more page scrolling and, thus, more chance of ads being missed lower down a page, plus slower network connection speeds can cause ad loading delays," says Joshi. "There's also the legacy issue of desktop ads served on mobile which don't format properly, despite the use of responsive design."

Tags: advertising viewability, Europe, mobile










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/mobile-ad-spend-growth-behind-declining-ad-viewability-level.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.