Live web chat popular customer service channel among British shoppers

by Helen Leggatt

The results of a recent survey in the UK, conducted by iAdvize, highlights the need for brands and retailers to implement "authentic customer service platforms" and "champion existing loyal customers in an advocacy role to better connect with customers needs.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they trust their peers' opinions and knowledge of products more than they do those of retail staff. Furthermore, 54% said customer product reviews were more influential than advice from a retailer.

During the purchase journey, consumers want retailers and brands to provide them with a range of customer service options. The option that the majority (73%) said they would find useful was live web chat and 26% said they were more likely to shop with a brand online, and purchase more, if this option was offered.

"It's interesting to see the crucial role that regular customers now play in the sales process as it's often an area that many retailers leave uninfluenced," said Julien Hervouët, CEO at iAdvize. "But with 58% of regular customers claiming they would help their preferred retailer in an advocate capacity, and 1 in 10 willing to give up their time for free, retailers need to seriously consider a strategy for greater brand endorsement."

