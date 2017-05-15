Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 15, 2017
Live web chat popular customer service channel among British shoppers
Shoppers in the UK trust other customers' advice during a purchasing decision more than they do the retailers' or brands', according to a new survey from conversational commerce platform, iAdvize.
The results of a recent survey in the UK, conducted by iAdvize, highlights the need for brands and retailers to implement "authentic customer service platforms" and "champion existing loyal customers in an advocacy role to better connect with customers needs.
Three-quarters of those surveyed said they trust their peers' opinions and knowledge of products more than they do those of retail staff. Furthermore, 54% said customer product reviews were more influential than advice from a retailer.
During the purchase journey, consumers want retailers and brands to provide them with a range of customer service options. The option that the majority (73%) said they would find useful was live web chat and 26% said they were more likely to shop with a brand online, and purchase more, if this option was offered.
"It's interesting to see the crucial role that regular customers now play in the sales process as it's often an area that many retailers leave uninfluenced," said Julien Hervouët, CEO at iAdvize. "But with 58% of regular customers claiming they would help their preferred retailer in an advocate capacity, and 1 in 10 willing to give up their time for free, retailers need to seriously consider a strategy for greater brand endorsement."
Tags: customer service, ecommerce, influencer marketing, retail
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Mobile click-thru key to video
- Email subscribers up 30%
- App Annie: Time spent in apps rose 25% YoY
- Top trends to watch in social
- Click-and-collect drives growth in online grocery shopping
- Live web chat popular customer service channel among British shoppers
- Social media brand personalities need careful crafting
- Study: More brands #trademarking
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers