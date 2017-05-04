In-store tech not keeping up with consumer expectations

by Helen Leggatt

Fujitsu's latest research, 'The Forgotten Shop Floor', reveals that 4 in 10 consumers are often disappointed by technology offered in physical stores. In fact, just over 6 in 10 said they would choose one retailer over another based on in-store technology.

Today's in-store technology experience simply isn't keeping up with consumer expectations - 42% say in-store tech is too slow, and 37% that it is unreliable. In fact, three-quarters (73%) of consumers say they can access more information that store employees and quicker, leaving two-thirds (65%) of employees to use their own devices in-store.

"The digital pace of change is faster than ever," says Rupal Karia, MD, Retail and Hospitality, Fujitsu UK & Ireland. "Consumers will embrace retailers who can give them the experience they want, before they know they want it. The message is clear: consumers are prepared to spend more with the retailers that deliver digital, and leave those that don't."

The desire for technology to feature more prominently in offline shopping experiences plays a prominent role in whether a consumer would shop at store opened by an online retailer, such as Amazon Go.

According to recent research from ChargeItSpot, 55% of shoppers said they would shop at an online retailer's brick-and-mortar store of which 42% said their main reason for choosing to shop there would be convenience (42%) followed by technology (20%). Other reasons for shopping at an online retailer's store were lower prices (13%), out of curiosity (10%) and kerbside pickup (3%).

"According to our results, many in-store shoppers are open to the idea of shopping at a store opened by an online retailer," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "83% of respondents have echoed that they would probably or definitely do so."

