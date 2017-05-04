Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : May 04, 2017
In-store tech not keeping up with consumer expectations
Ecommerce and mobile technology have altered consumer expectations of shopping in a physical store and, increasingly, shoppers are choosing one store over another based on the quality of in-store tech, according to new research from Fujitsu.
Fujitsu's latest research, 'The Forgotten Shop Floor', reveals that 4 in 10 consumers are often disappointed by technology offered in physical stores. In fact, just over 6 in 10 said they would choose one retailer over another based on in-store technology.
Today's in-store technology experience simply isn't keeping up with consumer expectations - 42% say in-store tech is too slow, and 37% that it is unreliable. In fact, three-quarters (73%) of consumers say they can access more information that store employees and quicker, leaving two-thirds (65%) of employees to use their own devices in-store.
"The digital pace of change is faster than ever," says Rupal Karia, MD, Retail and Hospitality, Fujitsu UK & Ireland. "Consumers will embrace retailers who can give them the experience they want, before they know they want it. The message is clear: consumers are prepared to spend more with the retailers that deliver digital, and leave those that don't."
The desire for technology to feature more prominently in offline shopping experiences plays a prominent role in whether a consumer would shop at store opened by an online retailer, such as Amazon Go.
According to recent research from ChargeItSpot, 55% of shoppers said they would shop at an online retailer's brick-and-mortar store of which 42% said their main reason for choosing to shop there would be convenience (42%) followed by technology (20%). Other reasons for shopping at an online retailer's store were lower prices (13%), out of curiosity (10%) and kerbside pickup (3%).
"According to our results, many in-store shoppers are open to the idea of shopping at a store opened by an online retailer," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "83% of respondents have echoed that they would probably or definitely do so."
Tags: physical store, retail, technology, trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: Why people click phishing emails - and how to stop it
- Expert: The dark side of AI for brands
- Loyalty Marketing: No longer about points, says expert
- Report predicts significant rise in audience ID ad spend
- Privacy, data breach concerns hold back full potential of retail apps
- Biometric authentication drivers higher trust among mobile banking customers
- Expert: Fall maintenance preps for Black Friday
- What brands need to know about the Instagram influencer platform
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers