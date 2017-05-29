Food advertisers pushing mobile video

by Kristina Knight

Over the past year, food-related, online programming has seen a significant increase in consumers views, and with that increase in views comes an increase in advertising dollars relevant to that programming.

Researchers found that just over 40% of all ads run via Positive Mobile's In-Feed Mobile Video Ads platform were for food or beverage brands as well as restaurants. Year over year, food and beverage advertising has increased by 70%.

"Mobile consumers are responding more and more to enticing food images, whether it's the 500m monthly views Tasty achieved in only 15 months, or the strong share and performance of food and beverage advertisers working with Positive Mobile in Q1 2017," said Tzahi Stein, CEO & founder, Positive Mobile. "As in-feed mobile video ads gains more trust from brand marketers, we see the big FMCG brands, specifically in the food category, increasing the budgets they allocate to in-feed."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 45% of ads were for CPG brands

• 13% of ads were promotional for streaming or broadcast content

• 15% of ads were for retail

The full survey results can be found here.

