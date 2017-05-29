BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 29, 2017


Food advertisers pushing mobile video

Food is dominating mobile video feeds of late, and advertisers are taking note, pushing more mobile ad dollars into food and beverage advertising. That's a key takeaway from Positive Mobile's new Q1 2017 quarterly report.

by Kristina Knight

Over the past year, food-related, online programming has seen a significant increase in consumers views, and with that increase in views comes an increase in advertising dollars relevant to that programming.

Researchers found that just over 40% of all ads run via Positive Mobile's In-Feed Mobile Video Ads platform were for food or beverage brands as well as restaurants. Year over year, food and beverage advertising has increased by 70%.

"Mobile consumers are responding more and more to enticing food images, whether it's the 500m monthly views Tasty achieved in only 15 months, or the strong share and performance of food and beverage advertisers working with Positive Mobile in Q1 2017," said Tzahi Stein, CEO & founder, Positive Mobile. "As in-feed mobile video ads gains more trust from brand marketers, we see the big FMCG brands, specifically in the food category, increasing the budgets they allocate to in-feed."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 45% of ads were for CPG brands
• 13% of ads were promotional for streaming or broadcast content
• 15% of ads were for retail

The full survey results can be found here.

Tags: advertising, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, mobile video, Positive Mobile, video advertising










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/food-advertisers-pushing-mobile-video.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.