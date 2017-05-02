Experts weigh in on Amazon Cash implications

by Kristina Knight

According to two experts, the implications for both digital and brick-and-mortar merchants could be huge - Amazon Cash would give shoppers more options for ecommerce payments, and could lead un- or under-banked consumers into the ecommerce space.

"The Amazon Cash announcement is just another example of consumers' shifting preferences. Shoppers want more payment options beyond traditional plastic. With cart abandonment on the rise, retailers need to remove all obstacles preventing customers from paying for a purchase. A recent report by FuturePay found that nearly all shoppers have abandoned the checkout process online, and 13 percent of shoppers said they abandoned a cart because of lack of payment options. By offering more payment flexibility at checkout, retailers can help reduce cart abandonment and build loyalty with shoppers," said Bobbi Leach, CEO at FuturePay, an alternative payment option for online shoppers to buy now and pay later.

Joe Kleinwaechter agrees. He sees Amazon Cash bridging the gap between digital merchants and shoppers who have yet to enter the digital space because they don't have a debit or bank card with which to make purchases.

"Amazon Cash could pave the way for unbanked and underbanked consumers to become regular e-commerce customers. Although banks have often overlooked these groups, seven percent of consumers are, in fact, unbanked and an additional 20 percent are underbanked. That's a big opportunity, if you have the right solution," said Joe Kleinwaechter, VP of Innovation and Design at Worldpay US, a secure payments process provider.

As to how this move will impact brick-and-mortar merchants, Kleinwaechter believes Amazon Cash could be a way for merchants to engage new customers.

"Amazon Cash creates a fascinating relationship with brick-and-mortar retailers that offer the service. It provides a new opportunity to draw customers in-store, giving retailers a greater chance to capture customer attention to their own products. However, most of these customers have already determined what they'll purchase on Amazon before entering the store, ultimately taking the money he or she walked in with and applying it somewhere else," said Kleinwaechter.

"Lines between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail are blurring. From click-and-collect options to guideshop stores like Bonobos, customers are expecting the same convenience they get online while in-store. As e-commerce retailers continue to offer more payment options to keep up with consumers' changing preferences, customers will eventually expect to see these options replicated in-store," said Leach.

More about Amazon Cash later this week, including what merchants need to know now about the option.

Tags: Amazon Cash, ecommerce, FuturePay, mobile marketing, retail trends, WorldPay