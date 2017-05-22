BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Social Marketing : May 22, 2017


Expert: Why Facebook business pages are important for SMBs

New data out from Manta indicates that more than half of small businesses don't have a small business page on Facebook. Why are they holding back? And should these SMBs re-think the decision to stay off social media? One expert explains.

by Kristina Knight

Recently, Manta surveyed small businesses about their participation in social media. Among the more interesting findings is that 51% of those surveyed don't have a Facebook page for their business. This, despite research from the Pew Research Center which finds that more than two-thirds (68%) of US adults have a Facebook page.

Why are SMBs holding off on Facebook?

"The top reason many small business owners don't have a Facebook business page is because they don't think they need one. However, from our experience, a Facebook page is an invaluable asset for small businesses. According to the Pew Research Center, 68% of all U.S. adults are Facebook users, which makes it a great place to reach more customers, especially considering the bulk of consumers do truly seek out local businesses online," said John Swanciger, CEO, Manta.

Manta's research also found that, of those SMBs with a Facebook page, most believe the time invested in Facebook pays off for their business. The top reasons for continuing to build a Facebook presence for these SMB owners is to increase their brand awareness, and find new customers. Swanciger agrees with this.

"Let's take a plumber for example," said Swanciger. "A plumber may think that because they don't have a storefront, they don't need a business page on Facebook. However, as more consumers turn to their smartphones to find and research local businesses, Facebook has become the new yellow pages and word-of-mouth rolled into one. And those are vital marketing tactics for local service providers like a plumber."

The full Manta report can be accessed here.

Tags: facebook marketing, Manta, SMB trends, social marketing










