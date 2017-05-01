Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 01, 2017
Expert: Summer maintenance to prep for Black Friday
There are six months to go before the rush of holiday shopping hits, the time for retailers to prep is now. One expert outlines steps merchants should take each month of this summer to get ready for the winter rush.
First, look to infrastructure and downtime. May and June are good times to look at how merchants websites are performing, and to perform routine maintenance to ensure that when shoppers arrive on-site in November, it is simple for them to search, shop, and buy.
"If you have major infrastructure or architecture upgrades to do, this is the time. Even if these features and technologies do not apply specifically to Black Friday efforts, you need to get them into play so you know how they affect the entire system," said Justin Barney, CEO, ScaleArc. "Review your infrastructure with an eye toward avoiding downtime from maintenance windows. This approach includes maintenance for adding new services. Because database load balancing software is transparent to the application layer, no application changes are required to scale, optimize, or add resiliency to new or existing applications and services."
Second, look to increase performance. According to Barney, July is the perfect time to begin testing site performance. Look for ways to handle tough Black Friday traffic loads, look at application performance, and find the areas that look to be a challenge. Then, find technology that solves those challenges.
Third, look to analytic and testing. Use the back-to-school mini-rush period as a time to test how a site is performing, and begin load testing.
"August is the time to stop making changes to your infrastructure. While most organizations have to occasionally accept last-minute updates beyond this point in time, most components should enter a freeze now," said Barney. "This time is also good for delving into analytics again to see where you have potential weaknesses in the system. Start applying load tests to see how all your infrastructure changes are holding up. Testing at high load now gives you time to address any issues you uncover."
More from Barney and ScaleArc later this week, including how merchants should approach the autumn months.
Tags: Black Friday tips, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, holiday shopping tips, ScaleArc
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research finds value in keyword-relevant domain name extensions
- Report: More people hitting digital news, media
- Study: Jewelry, food baskets key for Mom's
- Expert: Summer maintenance to prep for Black Friday
- Consumers drawn to online retailers' brick-and-mortar stores by in-store tech
- YouTube, on desktop, is the place for game industry advertisers
- What Twitter's roll-out of Periscope ads means for digital brands
- Ad Roundup: Tools to connect shoppers
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers