BizReport : Research : May 03, 2017


Expert IDs ways bosses can manage employee stress

Stress can turn a workplace filled with camaraderie into a death spiral of annoyance, anger, and fear quickly. And, while bosses necessarily to blame for the stress placed on employees, there are things a workplace manager - and even the CEO - can do to deal with workplace stress.

by Kristina Knight

First, communicate

"By effectively communicating with workers, managers can better gauge stress levels of their employees and work to diminish pressure before it impacts morale and productivity," said Kristin Kelley, CMO, Randstad North America. "In fact, both Gen Z and Millennial employees say communication is the most important quality in a leader according to Gen Z & Millennials Collide @ Work survey. Communicating job expectations, company transformations and other work-related topics provides greater transparency from upper-level management about news that may impact employees. Also, encouraging internal feedback is beneficial so employers can detect problem areas in the workplace."

Second, promote wellness

"Stress affects everyone's emotional and physical health differently. Give employees access to wellness programs that help relieve stress, whether it's a company workout facility or reimbursements for fitness classes. Even mild aerobic exercises, such as 30 minutes of power walking, can be effective for relieving stress," said Kelley.

Third, empower employees

"One of the most stress-inducing triggers is feeling out of control. Therefore, allow your staff to take ownership of their work and give them as much control as possible when it comes to making decisions on how work gets done. Employees who are given the flexibility to manage their work/life balance will produce greater results," said Kelley. "The Gen Z & Millennials Collide @ Work survey also found that a formal work/life balance program helps younger generations manage workplace stress."

Tags: Randstad USA, SMB tips, SMB trends, stress management, workplace environment










No Comments

