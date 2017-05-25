Expert: How to succeed with PaaS

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Gartner has predicted a swift uptick in the use of PaaS and also content management microservices -- what is driving this usage?

Arjen van den Akker, Product Marketing Director, SDL: With web content management (WCM), PaaS and microservices are revolutionizing the way that applications and services are built and deployed. In today's fast-paced business environment, it is critical that WCM professionals have the tools they need to be agile and responsive to constantly changing business demands.

Kristina: How should businesses approach PaaS?

Arjen: The best way to do this is through a cloud-based PaaS approach, which makes web development and management tools available from anywhere, while also taking away the burden of the management of infrastructure: hardware, operating systems, databases and even the actual business applications. It enables faster and easier scaling of WCM environments to cater for peaks and troughs and eliminates overhead maintenance.

Kristina: How do microservices feed into the adoption?

Arjen: Microservices are a method of deploying software applications through the cloud, where an application is composed of multiple functional components that communicate with one another, each providing their own unique "service." Services can be owned, or consumed from other vendors (e.g. a "weather lookup" based on an IP address). By consuming multiple services, one can construct a larger business application. This allows developers to create very flexible applications based on a pool of worldwide available services. In the context of WCM, microservices can be used to offer multiple "content services," making content available to any business application that wants to consume it. One such business application would be the website, but for instance, a mobile app or in-store display could also consume the same managed content this way. Ultimately, this enables systems inside and outside the enterprise to easily access and reuse content without duplication or difficult integration efforts.

