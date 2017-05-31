Expert: Expect more B2Bs to go to the cloud

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is driving the B2B shift into the cloud space?

Eric Marotta, Head of Product Marketing, CloudCraze: The cloud is appealing to organizations because it allows them to focus on the customer, versus legacy platforms that require an IT and development focus. Often on-premise systems, even if available as-a-service, don't bring the advantages and agility that cloud-first platforms provide. The cloud helps businesses bypass high costs and lengthy timelines by providing an implementation that is 80 percent configuration, rather than 80 percent extension ‒ enabling them to get to market quicker and immediately start generating ROI.

The agility of the cloud also empowers B2B businesses to embrace change by making platform iterations and adaptations fast and simple. Such agility allows businesses to continually adjust to market conditions and customer needs, which reduces internal costs, accelerates deployments and improves efficiency across the entire B2B business ecosystem.

Kristina: What other trends are you watching for the B2B space now?

Eric: First, B2B enterprises are shifting toward as-a-service (aaS) business models, which enables them to sell their services on a recurring pricing structure. These new models require a platform that supports the business need to adapt and create new business models.

Avid Technology provides a vivid example of the benefits of a dynamic business model. The audio and video technology company responded to market demands for a platform that empowers users to buy new products or upgrades as needed within an app, and collaborate, buy and sell through a robust marketplace.

We are also seeing an increase in B2B buyers' enthusiasm for self-service capabilities, which enable them to make purchases when and where it's most convenient for them. As a result, 39 percent of B2B business leaders rank self-service as their top investment priority in the year ahead. This will also enable sales reps to focus on larger strategy moves and devote their resources to servicing higher tier clients. Coca-Cola is one such company that has integrated self-service online ordering solutions into its business model. Through a mobile application, customers can place orders on their own time, which increases efficiencies and reduces errors for sales reps.

More from Eric and CloudCraze tomorrow, including trends to watch in the B2B space over the next 5 years.

