Email subscribers up 30%

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found overall open rates have increased about 16%, but that for the first quarter of 2017 click-to-open (CTO) rates have declined 13% (YoY) for the first quarter of 2017.

"Our findings show that, contrary to what some may believe, consumers actually want to receive marketing emails," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "At the same time, however, the decline in click rates shows that marketers' content isn't meeting subscribers' expectations. To maintain an engaged subscriber base, marketers need to offer valuable, relevant, and personalized information at every stage of their customers' lifecycles."

"It's evident that marketers are working toward mastering subscriber acquisition, but they still struggle to create engaging, long-lasting relationships with their customers," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing.

Yes Lifecycle Marketing's Q1 2017 Email Marketing Compass: The New Age of Email Marketing report also shows:

• Saturday emails have the highest conversion rates

• Triggered emails show an average order value of $61.54

• Non-triggered emails show an average order value of $56.34

New subscribers now make up about 6% of the average subscriber base.

