Ecommerce Roundup: Mobile increasingly important for shoppers

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from ChargeItSpot findings most shoppers (55%) would shop at a brick-and-mortar Amazon Go store. While Millennials are most likely to shop at an Amazon Go (61%), about half of both Gen Xers and Boomers also said they would likely shop there. Just under half cite the convenience factor (42%) as a reason to shop Amazon Go, while about 20% said they would shop there simply for the tech aspects.

"According to our results, many in-store shoppers are open to the idea of shopping at a store opened by an online retailer," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "83% of respondents have echoed that they would probably or definitely do so."

Meanwhile, YouAppi has released Q1 data which shows more shoppers are looking into retail apps. Researchers found that retail downloads for Q1 2017 outpaced downloads for Q4 2016; the fourth quarter of a year has been shown to be the top quarter for downloads historically.

Showrooming and price comparison abilities topped the list of reasons shoppers are downloading the retail apps.

The news comes as Tophatter has tapped YouAppi to help them reach mobile shoppers.

"As data from Tophatter and the tens of other retail apps working with YouAppi show, commerce is going mobile to enable shoppers to buy what they want, when they want and for the price they want while enabling retailers to more cost-effectively acquire shoppers using performance-based metrics," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi.

