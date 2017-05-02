Don't forget sleepy mobile shoppers, warns research

by Helen Leggatt

According to PCA Predict's data, 61% of all ecommerce traffic in the UK is generated at 3am during the weekend. In fact, between the hours of midnight and 6am at weekends, mobile traffic remains high at between 57% and 61% of all traffic.

During the week, mobile's largest share of traffic comes between midnight and 2am, and 4am to 6am. Meanwhile, while at work it seems consumers are most likely to use their desktop. Between office hours of 9am to 4pm 60% of traffic comes from desktop and, as expected, this peaks during the lunch period of 11am to 2pm.

According to Chris Harle, CEO of PCA Predict, such mobile behavior further emphasizes the need for mobile marketers to ensure their ecommerce checkout procedures are easy to use on a small screen. Furthermore, Harle says that "UK consumers shopping so early on their mobiles at weekends they are probably quite tired, meaning it's more likely they'll make a mistake when manually entering their delivery details from their smartphone" - even more reason to ensure an efficient, short and easy to use (even when half-asleep) checkout process.

