BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : May 02, 2017


Don't forget sleepy mobile shoppers, warns research

Warning: Many of your mobile shoppers may well be drowsy, so make sure your checkout process takes this into consideration. At least, that's the take out I got from PCA Predict's recent research into UK mobile use.

by Helen Leggatt

According to PCA Predict's data, 61% of all ecommerce traffic in the UK is generated at 3am during the weekend. In fact, between the hours of midnight and 6am at weekends, mobile traffic remains high at between 57% and 61% of all traffic.

During the week, mobile's largest share of traffic comes between midnight and 2am, and 4am to 6am. Meanwhile, while at work it seems consumers are most likely to use their desktop. Between office hours of 9am to 4pm 60% of traffic comes from desktop and, as expected, this peaks during the lunch period of 11am to 2pm.

According to Chris Harle, CEO of PCA Predict, such mobile behavior further emphasizes the need for mobile marketers to ensure their ecommerce checkout procedures are easy to use on a small screen. Furthermore, Harle says that "UK consumers shopping so early on their mobiles at weekends they are probably quite tired, meaning it's more likely they'll make a mistake when manually entering their delivery details from their smartphone" - even more reason to ensure an efficient, short and easy to use (even when half-asleep) checkout process.

Tags: checkout, mcommerce, mobile, UK










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/dont-forget-sleepy-mobile-shoppers-warns-research.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.