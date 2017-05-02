Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 02, 2017
Don't forget sleepy mobile shoppers, warns research
Warning: Many of your mobile shoppers may well be drowsy, so make sure your checkout process takes this into consideration. At least, that's the take out I got from PCA Predict's recent research into UK mobile use.
According to PCA Predict's data, 61% of all ecommerce traffic in the UK is generated at 3am during the weekend. In fact, between the hours of midnight and 6am at weekends, mobile traffic remains high at between 57% and 61% of all traffic.
During the week, mobile's largest share of traffic comes between midnight and 2am, and 4am to 6am. Meanwhile, while at work it seems consumers are most likely to use their desktop. Between office hours of 9am to 4pm 60% of traffic comes from desktop and, as expected, this peaks during the lunch period of 11am to 2pm.
According to Chris Harle, CEO of PCA Predict, such mobile behavior further emphasizes the need for mobile marketers to ensure their ecommerce checkout procedures are easy to use on a small screen. Furthermore, Harle says that "UK consumers shopping so early on their mobiles at weekends they are probably quite tired, meaning it's more likely they'll make a mistake when manually entering their delivery details from their smartphone" - even more reason to ensure an efficient, short and easy to use (even when half-asleep) checkout process.
Tags: checkout, mcommerce, mobile, UK
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Reports: Ecommerce key for Mother's Day shoppers
- Expert IDs ways bosses can manage employee stress
- Tech: Adobe report names newest travel disruptors
- Data breach investigations report shows 50% rise in ransomware attacks
- Peak periods remain a struggle for online retailers' tech infrastructure
- Ecommerce Roundup: Mobile increasingly important for shoppers
- Study: Poor customer service pushes shoppers to switch brands
- Pre-roll dominant video ad format across Europe
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers