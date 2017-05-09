Despite potential risks, AI can help brands

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How can we protect those people who would be at risk because of the use of AI?

Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2 Crowd: That's a complicated question. On the one hand we continue to develop intelligent security and try to stay on an even field with the adversarial ML hackers is essential. Deploying better and self evolving protection will see rapid adoption. The 2nd issue is probably a good bit harder. There are groups that are pushing for more openness of AI in general. That's a start, but to really understand the growing complex neural networks is akin to understand everything about a human and we know how far we are with that. Unpredictability may simply be a charismatic of a learning system.

Kristina: From a business standpoint, is there anything that can be done to reassure customers that their privacy/information will remain private?

Michael: I think for now anyway, keeping up with and using the most current intelligent security tools is at the top of the list. A business can create policies and terms of services, etc. to present a business that is concerned about data privacy. That only goes so far, and as we know, anything that's connected to the Internet is in some way vulnerable. With that in mind it's critical to use every security too that offers protection and some advantage over what are often well funded and well protected adversaries .

Tags: advertising ecommerce, artificial intelligence tips, artificial intelligence trends, G2 Crowd