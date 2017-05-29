Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : May 29, 2017
Deals and promotions, not celebs or blogs, inspire vacation destination choice
Deals and promotions are the main inspiration for vacation destinations, according to new research from Expedia Media Solutions, way ahead of social media search or a celebrity endorsement.
According to Experian Media Solutions' survey of 3,000 European travelers, almost half (47%) said they were influenced to take a trip by deals or promotions. Among those aged 55 and over, that figure rises to 55%.
Deals and promotions have a slightly larger influence on vacation choice than images or videos from friends and experts, found the survey. Among Gen Z/Millennials such pictures inspired 43% and among Boomers 42%, while videos inspired 31% across all age groups.
A third of travelers said blogs and media inspired them, and just 19% said searching for related hashtags on social media provided inspiration.
However, celebrity endorsement of a travel destination inspired very few - just 12% of Gen Z and Millennials and 3% of Boomers.
Among Millennials and Gen Z, imagery and deals in travel destination advertising is what appeals the most while for Boomers they prefer ads that are informative and contain helpful reviews.
Tags: advertising, blogs, celebrity endorsement, social media, travel
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 52% would pay up if computer taken hostage by ransomware
- Deals and promotions, not celebs or blogs, inspire vacation destination choice
- Emojis in email subject lines... yes or no?
- Study finds loyalty points goal-setters more satisfied
- Food advertisers pushing mobile video
- Expert: Challenges for female leaders in business
- WSJ mobile website one of worst-performing for page load time
- 75% of CEOs risk organization's security by using unapproved apps/programs
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers