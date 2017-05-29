BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : May 29, 2017


Deals and promotions, not celebs or blogs, inspire vacation destination choice

Deals and promotions are the main inspiration for vacation destinations, according to new research from Expedia Media Solutions, way ahead of social media search or a celebrity endorsement.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Experian Media Solutions' survey of 3,000 European travelers, almost half (47%) said they were influenced to take a trip by deals or promotions. Among those aged 55 and over, that figure rises to 55%.

expedia.png

Deals and promotions have a slightly larger influence on vacation choice than images or videos from friends and experts, found the survey. Among Gen Z/Millennials such pictures inspired 43% and among Boomers 42%, while videos inspired 31% across all age groups.

A third of travelers said blogs and media inspired them, and just 19% said searching for related hashtags on social media provided inspiration.

However, celebrity endorsement of a travel destination inspired very few - just 12% of Gen Z and Millennials and 3% of Boomers.

Among Millennials and Gen Z, imagery and deals in travel destination advertising is what appeals the most while for Boomers they prefer ads that are informative and contain helpful reviews.

Tags: advertising, blogs, celebrity endorsement, social media, travel










