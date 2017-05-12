Customers want humans, not chatbots, to resolve customer service issues

by Helen Leggatt



According to Juniper Research's recent report, chatbots will be responsible for cost savings of $20million in 2017, rising to $8billion by 2022. Savings would come from chatbots responding to customer or patient queries automatically, saving costs in personnel, and from saving time per call.

Juniper forecasts that, in banking alone, more than 90% of interactions with chatbots will be successful without any human input by 2022. In the healthcare sector it will be over 75%, up from a current rate of 12%.

However, businesses will need to balance their use of chatbots with their customers' preferences. According to new research from GetApp, the vast majority of people (88%) prefer to speak to a human being when attempting to resolve a customer service issue.

In fact, of the 88% who said they want to talk to a person, a third (36.6%) of those surveyed by GetApp said they value talking to a real person over anything else when it comes to customer service.

"Customer service is facilitated through everything from call center agents, through live chat, to self-service options like help centers or video tutorials. Most recently, chatbots have been stealing the spotlight as the likely contender for the next big thing in customer service. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, these customer service "robots" are poised to help solve customer issues in the near future," writes Suzie Blaszkiewicz on the GetApp blog.

"But while businesses are going crazy for the idea, it seems as if customers still prefer talking to a human to help them with their burning customer service needs."

Tags: chatbots, customer service, marketing, research, technology, trends