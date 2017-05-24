BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : May 24, 2017


Consumers put off purchasing from brands when ads appear alongside inappropriate content

When ads are shown next to inappropriate content, consumers blame the brand as much as they do the website publisher or ad network, according to new research commissioned by Broadband Genie.

by Helen Leggatt

Seven in ten respondents to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults in the UK, commissioned by Broadband Genie, said sexually explicit content was inappropriate for ads to appear alongside, while 69% said racism, 66% violence and 65% extremist content.

And, three-quarters of those surveyed said they would be put off purchasing from a brand if that brand's ads appeared online alongside content they considered inappropriate.

rob1-print.jpg.jpgRob Hilborn, head of strategy at Broadband Genie, says brands acted appropriately by pulling their ads as quickly as they did during the recent YouTube ad backlash.

"The way many of these advertising networks work, it can be hard for companies to know exactly where their product or service will be featured. For this reason, it's incredibly important for the networks to put in as many safety measures as possible to mitigate the problem and give brands back their confidence," said Hilborn.

A recent ranking of the top 30 global media owners based on ad revenues by Zenith found that digital platforms funded by internet advertising dominate.

Google is the world's largest media owner with $79.4bn (£61.6bn) in ad revenues in 2016 - three times more than second-largest Facebook's $26.9bn. The largest traditional media company is Comcast, taking third on the list with $12.9bn in ad revenues.

Tags: advertising, brand marketing, media owners, programmatic










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/consumers-put-off-purchasing-from-brands-when-ads-appear-alo.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.