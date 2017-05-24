Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : May 24, 2017
Consumers put off purchasing from brands when ads appear alongside inappropriate content
When ads are shown next to inappropriate content, consumers blame the brand as much as they do the website publisher or ad network, according to new research commissioned by Broadband Genie.
Seven in ten respondents to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults in the UK, commissioned by Broadband Genie, said sexually explicit content was inappropriate for ads to appear alongside, while 69% said racism, 66% violence and 65% extremist content.
And, three-quarters of those surveyed said they would be put off purchasing from a brand if that brand's ads appeared online alongside content they considered inappropriate.
Rob Hilborn, head of strategy at Broadband Genie, says brands acted appropriately by pulling their ads as quickly as they did during the recent YouTube ad backlash.
"The way many of these advertising networks work, it can be hard for companies to know exactly where their product or service will be featured. For this reason, it's incredibly important for the networks to put in as many safety measures as possible to mitigate the problem and give brands back their confidence," said Hilborn.
A recent ranking of the top 30 global media owners based on ad revenues by Zenith found that digital platforms funded by internet advertising dominate.
Google is the world's largest media owner with $79.4bn (£61.6bn) in ad revenues in 2016 - three times more than second-largest Facebook's $26.9bn. The largest traditional media company is Comcast, taking third on the list with $12.9bn in ad revenues.
Tags: advertising, brand marketing, media owners, programmatic
