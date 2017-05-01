BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 01, 2017


Consumers drawn to online retailers' brick-and-mortar stores by in-store tech

Today's shopper wants technology to play a role in-store, as indicted by new research from cell phone charging station firm, ChargeItSpot.

by Helen Leggatt

Trolleys with interactive displays, online ordering, free mobile charging and touch screen technology - they are the sorts of technologies 36% of consumers told Mindtree want to see in-store. In the same vein, mobile technology solutions provider Apadmi recently released research that also shows consumers would like to see more technology used in-store. Nearly half (46%) now expect free in-store wi-fi and one in five want a more personalized in-store experience via tech such as mobile apps.

"There is a need among consumers for retailers to make better use of technology in-store to make every aspect of the shopping journey more enjoyable," said Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi. "As shoppers continue to embrace mobile e-commerce and retail apps, the in-store experience needs to remain relevant and incorporate the benefits that can be achieved through shopping online."

The desire for technology to feature more prominently in their offline shopping experiences plays a prominent role in whether a consumer would shop at store opened by an online retailer, such as Amazon Go. According to ChargeItSpot's research, 55% of shoppers said they would shop at an online retailer's brick-and-mortar store of which 42% said their main reason for choosing to shop there would be convenience (42%) followed by technology (20%). Other reasons for shopping at an online retailer's store were lower prices (13%), out of curiosity (10%) and kerbside pickup (3%).

"According to our results, many in-store shoppers are open to the idea of shopping at a store opened by an online retailer," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "83% of respondents have echoed that they would probably or definitely do so."

Tags: mobile, online retailer, retail, store trends, technology










