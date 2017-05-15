Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 15, 2017
Click-and-collect drives growth in online grocery shopping
Four out of every ten grocery shops conducted online in the UK are done so on a mobile phone, according to new research released by performance marketing technology firm, Criteo.
Criteo's report, 'UK FMCG Trend Report: Taking Stock of the Future of Grocery', reveals that 7% of all grocery shopping in the UK is now done online - more than in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Spain combined. A quarter of grocery shoppers in the UK have purchased them online.
The report attributes the growth in online grocery shopping to supermarkets' increasing adoption of click and collect services, which puts physical stores on more of a par with pure online players.
"Amazon's continued expansion into brick-and-mortar reinforces the need for traditional grocery retailers to offer a full omnichannel experience that allows customers to shop any way they want," says Alexis Clarfield-Henry, Director of Marketing at digital grocery shopping specialists, Unata.
"Amazon has cracked the code on a convenient shopping experience and they're quickly extending this into grocery. The result will be a redefined set of consumer expectations around how quickly and easily they can get their groceries."
