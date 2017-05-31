By 2019, gap between TV and Internet daily consumption will be less than 10 minutes

by Helen Leggatt



Consumption of traditional media will account for 69% of all global media consumption this year, according to Zenith Media's latest Media Consumption Forecast. People will spend an average of 316 minutes a day with traditional media this year, down from 364 in 2010.



Television continues to dominate media consumption, averaging 170 minutes of viewing per day, compared to 140 minutes for the Internet. Television is expected to maintain its dominance until 2019, however the half-hour gap between television and Internet is expected to narrow to just seven minutes by that time.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes in media consumption came with mobile. Back in 2010, people globally spent an average of just ten minutes a day on mobile. Today, that has risen to 122 minutes per day.



Mobile Internet use is forecast to rise to just over a quarter (26%) of global media consumption within the next two years - up from 19% last year. However, growth in mobile Internet use is slowing as the medium becomes more established.

"Mobile technology has thoroughly disrupted consumers' media habits in less than a decade," said Jonathan Barnard, Head of Forecasting at Zenith Media. "The pace of change is now slowing - at least until the next disruptive technology takes off."



