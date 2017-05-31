Barclaycard trailing Grab+Go 'pocket checkout' payment method

by Helen Leggatt

Mobile technology solutions provider Apadmi recently released research that showed consumers want to see more technology used in stores. Nearly half (46%) expect free in-store wi-fi and one in five want a more personalized in-store experience via tech such as mobile apps.

"There is a need among consumers for retailers to make better use of technology in-store to make every aspect of the shopping journey more enjoyable," said Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi. "As shoppers continue to embrace mobile e-commerce and retail apps, the in-store experience needs to remain relevant and incorporate the benefits that can be achieved through shopping online."



A new app payment method being trialed by Barclaycard may go a long way to providing shoppers with the speed and convenience they crave. Called 'Grab+Go', the app allows shoppers to scan items they want to purchase via a smartphone's camera before paying with one click. The payment method uses pre-loaded payment details and also stores a receipt within the app.

"The way in which people shop and pay has evolved significantly over the past decade, and as the use of mobile and wearable payments grows, we are constantly looking at how we can use technology to make our customers' lives easier," said Usman Sheikh, director of design and experimentation at Barclaycard.

"An important part of this trial will be getting feedback from colleagues, as well as the operators in the staff restaurants, to further develop the product and proposal. Once the final version is complete, it will be available to our clients to help revolutionise payments in their own businesses."



