BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 25, 2017
Apple Pay enables UK retailers to allow higher-value payments
Amid conflicting reports about Apple Pay's success or stagnation in the UK and Europe, the company announce that most retailers in the UK have lifted the low-value spend limit.
Earlier this year, commenting on her firm's latest quarterly mobile payments adoption study, PYMNTS.com's founder, Karen Webster, said that " the already disappointing Apple Pay performance was being taken to a new level: Consumer adoption and usage moved from flatline to decline".
PYMNTS.com data showed that the percentage of iOS users that had tried Apple Pay fell to 21.9% in March, 2017 from 23.8% in June last year. Furthermore, of those that had used Apple Pay, just 18.7% said they "use it at every opportunity" compared with 48% who said so a year earlier.
Perhaps Jennifer Bailey's announcement, reported in The Telegraph, will boost Apple Pay adoption. Bailey, head of Apple's payments business, advised that the majority of the contactless terminals in the UK are now "limitless" which means retailers can accept far higher-value payments than the current £30 cap. "Limitless" is something of a misnomer as most retailers will set a limit.
While some reports suggest that mobile payments have struggled to gain traction among consumers, others provide a more positive outlook.
Apple, too, are optimistic. The company reports that transactions in the UK have grown by 300% in the last year, with 23 banks now supporting the service.
"Our momentum has been fantastic. We're really excited about the progress," Bailey told the Telegraph.
Tags: mobile payments, mobile wallet, payments, retail, technology
