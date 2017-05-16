BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 16, 2017


App Annie: Time spent in apps rose 25% YoY

App Annie's report for the first quarter of 2017 reveals a significant rise in time spent in apps as well as which country has mobile users spending the most time using apps.

by Helen Leggatt

The time spent in apps during Q1 2017 rose 25% YoY to nearly 1.7 billion hours, according to App Annie, largely due to significant growth in the global user base. An earlier report from App Annie also forecasts that global consumer spending on apps will exceed $139 billion in 2021

As more people use apps to help manage their day-to-day lives, an average of 10 apps are used each day. However, the percentage of apps downloaded that are regularly used remains relatively low at between 25% to 50%.

'Utility and Tools' is the most-used app category, largely due to many being pre-installed. This is followed by the 'Social Networking, Communication and Social' category which make up the largest in terms of apps used.

South Koreans spent the most time using apps on their smartphones - 200 minutes per day on average, of which 25% of the time was spent on game apps. South Korea was followed by Brazil and Mexico where time spent in-app was a little over 180 minutes per day and 50% of which was spent in apps from the 'Social Networking, Communication and Social' category.

Tags: apps, mobile, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/app-annie-time-spent-in-apps-rose-25-yoy.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.