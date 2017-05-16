Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 16, 2017
App Annie: Time spent in apps rose 25% YoY
App Annie's report for the first quarter of 2017 reveals a significant rise in time spent in apps as well as which country has mobile users spending the most time using apps.
The time spent in apps during Q1 2017 rose 25% YoY to nearly 1.7 billion hours, according to App Annie, largely due to significant growth in the global user base. An earlier report from App Annie also forecasts that global consumer spending on apps will exceed $139 billion in 2021
As more people use apps to help manage their day-to-day lives, an average of 10 apps are used each day. However, the percentage of apps downloaded that are regularly used remains relatively low at between 25% to 50%.
'Utility and Tools' is the most-used app category, largely due to many being pre-installed. This is followed by the 'Social Networking, Communication and Social' category which make up the largest in terms of apps used.
South Koreans spent the most time using apps on their smartphones - 200 minutes per day on average, of which 25% of the time was spent on game apps. South Korea was followed by Brazil and Mexico where time spent in-app was a little over 180 minutes per day and 50% of which was spent in apps from the 'Social Networking, Communication and Social' category.
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Mobile click-thru key to video
- Email subscribers up 30%
- App Annie: Time spent in apps rose 25% YoY
- Top trends to watch in social
- Click-and-collect drives growth in online grocery shopping
- Live web chat popular customer service channel among British shoppers
- Social media brand personalities need careful crafting
- Study: More brands #trademarking
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers