Ad Roundup: Updates and new releases

by Kristina Knight

First, Volusion has released Volusion 2, an upgraded version of their platform geared toward small and medium sized businesses. The new offering includes a simplified digital store setup, secure checkouts, including free SSL, and mobile optimizations.

"Small and medium businesses deserve the same robust website features and level of service as the established enterprise," said Kevin Sproles, Volusion CEO. "Since returning as CEO, my number one goal has been to get Volusion refocused to help these entrepreneurs succeed."

Meanwhile, Qualifio and Lotame have announced an integration with Belgian television and radio programmer, RTL Belgium. Through the integration RTL Belgium will utilize Qualifio's interactive formats including quizzes, games, and competitions, and then push the data from those formats directly to Lotame.

"We are proud to be bringing more innovative solutions to our customers to seamlessly source quality, first-party data that can be easily accessible within our DMP. Our integration with Qualifio enables RTL to collect and activate against declared data sets that would not be available without this unique collaboration. We look forward to seeing more companies tap into this new stream of first-party data pulled from interactive research," said Christopher Hogg, EMEA Managing Director, Lotame.

And AppsFlyer has released Active Fraud Insights 2.0, an updated version of their platform which leverages metadata from 98% global mobile devices to help detect and prevent against mobile fraud. The platform helps to defend against DeviceID Reset Fraud, click flooding, and install hijacking, among other issues.

"Over the last two years, the scale and sophistication of mobile fraud has grown at an alarming rate," said Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer. "Thanks to AppsFlyer's scale, we are in a unique position to detect and prevent mobile fraud faster and more consistently over time than anyone else in the industry. Further, since actions speak louder than words, we are going to regulate the AppsFlyer ecosystem and will remove bad actors from our platform in order to protect our clients -- the marketers. As such, we are beginning an ongoing review and audit of all our integrated ad networks, ensuring they are aggressively doing everything in their power to minimize fraudulent traffic being sent to AppsFlyer clients."



Tags: advertising, advertising tools, AppsFlyer, Lotame, mobile marketing, Qualifo, Volusion