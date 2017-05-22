Ad Roundup: Solutions for social, video, and data launched

by Kristina Knight

First, Zyme has released several enhancements to their Zyme Cloud Platform 3.0; the new additions offer up improved channel data accuracy and processing as well as stronger overall analytics options.

"With the latest upgrades to the Zyme CDM platform and the addition of new professional services and support, Zyme continues to lead a transformation in channel sales that enables companies to increase revenues with smaller investments," said Zyme VP of Customer Solutions Ashish Shete. "Global enterprises are increasingly waking up to the enormous value that they can unlock by optimizing channel performance, and we look forward to bringing these benefits to an even larger customer base."

Meanwhile, GDM Group has launched Take1, their answer to the need for a video advertising platform that can engage consumers around the globe. The platform is integrating with Fiksu's DSP, ASKfm, and Waywire Global, among others, to ensure transparency and quality inventory for brands and publishers.

"With digital video advertising spend expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2019, the large rise in demand for online video promotion prompted GDM Group to launch Take1," said Dmitry Atamanyuk, CEO of GDM Group. "Now, advertisers have the means needed to run a cost-efficient and engaging digital video advertising promotion or campaign."

And social media scheduler Hootsuite is launching their Impact and Value Realizations suite of tools; their new offerings are geared toward helping brands better monetize their social media platforms.

"Hootsuite's goal is to enable organizations to leverage social data to drive business outcomes. With Hootsuite Impact and our Hootsuite Value Realization services, we want to be our customers' trusted partner in proving and growing the value of social across their organizations," said Matt Switzer, SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development at Hootsuite.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, GDM Group, Hootsuite, social marketing, video advertising, Zyme