Ad Roundup: Series of releases, partnerships shake up digital

by Kristina Knight

First, Cuebiq has partnered with Photobucket, expanding their partnership to include the photo-sharing platform with more than 50 million estimated downloads. The partnership will give publishers access to images with accurate location and other geo-behavioral insights.

"We're excited to add Photobucket as our most recent partner to our growing publisher network," said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO, Cuebiq. "Publishers are increasingly in need of ways to differentiate themselves to their customers and advertising partners. Our SDK provides them with the most accurate location data on the market, which allows them to better understand and respond to consumers needs, interests and behaviors."

Brightcove is pushing video with their new Enterprise Video Initiative; the new offering uses template-driven video experience, has live streaming capabilities and uses audience profiles to better target content.

"Video usage has been growing within brands and enterprises for several years but, for the most part, it has been limited to a few functional groups," Caren Cioffi, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Marketing & Enterprise Business, Brightcove. "With today's announcement, we have added to our platform the functionality every enterprise needs to safely and effectively use and manage video as a core communication utility across the enterprise for both internal and external audiences to drive business results."

Meanwhile, Kount has partnered with BehavioSec; their partnership will add biometric technology to Kount's leading fraud prevention platform.

"As fraud rapidly evolves, so must our solutions to manage and prevent it. As strong advocates of collaborative fraud mitigation, we're thrilled to partner with BehavioSec and incorporate their unique behavioral technology to further enhance our award-winning platform and machine learning capabilities," said Rich Stuppy, COO of Kount. "Together, we can better equip customers ranging from acquiring banks, to payment service providers, to online merchants to authenticate transactions and identify fraud before it happens."

Criteo has released Criteo Direct Bidder; their new solution allows publishers to retain full impression value from Criteo buys while still driving profitability for advertisers.

"As we shift our buying to this new solution, we expect our clients to achieve higher campaign performance from the solution's media buying efficiencies. We're already averaging 20-40% higher publisher revenue for Criteo's ad buys, translating into higher value for advertisers, as well. Criteo Direct Bidder is a win-win-win for our publishers, our clients, and us," said Marc Grabowski, Executive Vice President, Global Supply & Business Development, Criteo

And SendGrid has launched SendGrid for Agencies; the new offering simplifies how email program management works within larger businesses, design firms, and integrators.

"We're excited to announce SendGrid for Agencies to help agencies expand and enhance their offerings, attract new clients and improve efficiencies and costs," said Scott Heimes, Chief Marketing Officer at SendGrid. "With email being the number one driver of ROI according to the Data & Marketing Association, this new offering will help generate stronger ROI to agencies' clients through SendGrid's email deliverability and email marketing expertise and access to its detailed reporting and analytics."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Brightcove, Criteo, Cuebiq, Kount, SendGrid