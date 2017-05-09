Ad Roundup: Integrations for increased data

by Kristina Knight

First, Radius is launching new social media integrations. Through the new integrations, marketers will be able to integrate with Facebook, Twitter, and Google Adwords as well as through existing email, direct mail, telesales, and field integrations. This will allow merchants and advertisers the ability to target customers across channels.

"An omnichannel marketing approach is no longer just for B2C companies, and Radius is leading the way in enabling multiple marketing channels for the world of B2B," Radius CEO Darian Shirazi said. "Our customers are excited about getting in front of their key prospects wherever they are and not wasting their digital spend on prospects that will never be customers."

Also, Euclid Analytics is integrating with AgilOne. Their integration will allow merchants and brands the ability to engage across digital mediums by offering personalized experiences. The integration may also help to influence purchase decisions. Through the move, Euclid's in-store profiles will be integrated into AgilOne's hub offering customer and engagement data.

"Consumers today have less time and more distractions than ever before. It's increasingly difficult for retailers to break through the noise and offer precisely what shoppers want," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid Analytics. "Our integration with AgilOne helps close that online/offline attribution gap so retailers can better understand customer behavior, more effectively build relationships and market to shoppers, and give them a great experience."

