BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : May 09, 2017


Ad Roundup: Integrations for increased data

In today's advertising roundup, two new integrations that could change the way merchants and brands utilize customer data is the digital space.

by Kristina Knight

First, Radius is launching new social media integrations. Through the new integrations, marketers will be able to integrate with Facebook, Twitter, and Google Adwords as well as through existing email, direct mail, telesales, and field integrations. This will allow merchants and advertisers the ability to target customers across channels.

"An omnichannel marketing approach is no longer just for B2C companies, and Radius is leading the way in enabling multiple marketing channels for the world of B2B," Radius CEO Darian Shirazi said. "Our customers are excited about getting in front of their key prospects wherever they are and not wasting their digital spend on prospects that will never be customers."

Also, Euclid Analytics is integrating with AgilOne. Their integration will allow merchants and brands the ability to engage across digital mediums by offering personalized experiences. The integration may also help to influence purchase decisions. Through the move, Euclid's in-store profiles will be integrated into AgilOne's hub offering customer and engagement data.

"Consumers today have less time and more distractions than ever before. It's increasingly difficult for retailers to break through the noise and offer precisely what shoppers want," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid Analytics. "Our integration with AgilOne helps close that online/offline attribution gap so retailers can better understand customer behavior, more effectively build relationships and market to shoppers, and give them a great experience."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, AgilOne, ecommerce, ecommerce data, Euclid Analytics, Radius










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/ad-roundup-integrations-for-increased-data.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.